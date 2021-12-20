 Skip to content

靖之元：东海 update for 20 December 2021

20211221 update (patch 010)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. The dialogue between juelin and the immortal was redone to further improve the guidance
  2. Fixed a bug where the Yuezhou city conference room would walk away from the seat
  3. Fixed the problem of BGM disorder during crown ceremony
  4. Fixed bug of several security dialogue errors in Yuezhou city
  5. According to the suggestion of Mr. Dong'ou, the loading map of Yuezhou city was modified

靖之元：东海 Content Depot 1734641
