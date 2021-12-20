Enemy spawn pacing, new item spawn system - v0.03b

Hey Everyone,
Just a small balancing update. Please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in Community Hub or in the linked Discord server.
ADDED
- defense meele buttonHint (when enemy hits you)
CHANGED
- rewritten item spawning system (supplies are now easier to get, but it's harder to get the rare ones)
- enemy spawn pacing determined by days alive (low spawn for the first few hours)
- enemies slightly slower (Urge dust still speeds them up)
- more stamina regen after eating
Changed files in this update