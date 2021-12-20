 Skip to content

Urge update for 20 December 2021

Enemy spawn pacing, new item spawn system - v0.03b

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

Just a small balancing update. Please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in Community Hub or in the linked Discord server.

ADDED

  • defense meele buttonHint (when enemy hits you)

CHANGED

  • rewritten item spawning system (supplies are now easier to get, but it's harder to get the rare ones)
  • enemy spawn pacing determined by days alive (low spawn for the first few hours)
  • enemies slightly slower (Urge dust still speeds them up)
  • more stamina regen after eating

