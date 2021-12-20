 Skip to content

Hero Siege update for 20 December 2021

Hero Siege Winter Event 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Winter Event of 2021 is here!

This year we are happy to present a new seasonal boss!

Grab a few quests from Mayor Kukkonen on Hell difficulty and head on to the North Pole to save Santa with your friends! Who knows what you'll find...

