December Holiday Update

With great delight, we released the second update in December (the first one brought 10 deck slots) on December 20th to bring permanent economy improvements, daily holiday gifts, and bug fixes.

The economic changes include 100 new National Progression levels, 10% more Special cards in card packs, and more ( 👉Check out the dev blog for details)

We have daily gifts ready for you with the upcoming Christmas celebrations and winter holidays. Those daily Holiday gifts include unique seasonal decorations, card packs, double XP, and more. Of course, our traditional festive visuals are ready to make the Holiday season even more pleasing. Stay tuned for more info on this shortly.

We also have several bug fixes ready with this update.

IMPROVEMENTS & CHANGES

100 new levels for each major nation have been added to the National Progression System. The level cap has been raised from previously 250 to now 350.

The drop-rate of Special cards in standard card packs has been increased by 10%. The drop rate has been improved from the previous 4.0% to now 4.4%.

The random card rewards have been changed into wildcard rewards in the National Progression system. For a random special card, you now get a generic special wildcard instead. For a random limited card, the reward has been exchanged to a generic limited wildcard in about 70% of cases and two standard wildcards in about 30% of cases.

Added generic wildcards as an additional Draft reward. This wildcard reward scales with the number of wins you got in the draft, so the more wins you get, the higher the chance is to get a high rarity wildcard. In exchange, the chance to get a random card as a reward has been lowered.

Holiday event items have been added to become available during Christmas and the Holiday season.

BUG FIXES

General bug fixes

Naval Bombardment was sometimes not updating the cost correctly when spawned in hand. Fixed.

There was an error in the mulligan of campaigns. Fixed. Fixed campaign mulligan bug

Scrolling in the deck builder andthe deck selection arrow were not always working as expected. Fixed.

Several minor errors in card translations have been fixed.

Audio-visual bug fixes (gameplay function was worked correctly)

The tooltip of the 120mm M1 GUN incorrectly showed the deployment section. Fixed.

The attack sound for the Heinkel He 111 was incorrect. Fixed.

The attack sound for the T-34 1942 was incorrect. Fixed.

