Version 0.573 Alpha

Level Design
■ Added object "dumpster" to each claim (if you want to delete items, just drop it inside)
Multiplayer
■ Fixed error with interaction
■ Synced doors for vehicles
■ Synced object "dumpster"
Activated
■ Activated claim 09
■ Activated level system
■ Activated 5 more inventory slots
■ Activated item "lid01"
■ Activated item "hammer01" (destroy items, if item make problems or unusable)
Reworked
■ Reworked player hud
■ Reworked vehicle hud
■ Reworked help info hud
■ Reworked help popup hud
■ Reworked help keys hud
■ Reworked inventory slots
■ Reworked vehicle system part 1
■ Reworked vehicle "miniexcavator01" part 1
■ Reworked texture for vehicle "trailer01"
Functionality
■ Added more variables to bugreportsystem (ingame time, trace source, camera 1st or 3rd)
■ Added functions for item "hammer01" (destroy items, if item make problems or unusable)
■ Added function for object "dumpster" to delete all items inside
■ Added function to attach/detach item "lid01" for item "bucket01"
■ Added function to stack item "bucket01" into item "bucket01"
■ Added function to load dirt with vehicle "miniexcavator01" inside vehicle "minidumptruck01"
■ Added function for vehicle "trailer01" to move ramps
■ Added function for vehicle "trailer01" to load up the vehicle "miniexcavator01"
Changed
■ Changed default start money
■ Changed timer for hold interact
■ Changed reset location for claim 03
■ Changed reset location for claim 08
■ Changed reset location for claim 09
■ Changed static mesh "washingplantportable01" in store
■ Changed interaction with vehicles, must be open door before can enter vehicle
■ Changed interaction with vehicles, must be focus the seat to drive the vehicle
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with claim access to dig some dirt
■ Fixed error with loading time after load a savegame (if you had the problem, first time need longer but after save and load works fine again)
■ Fixed error with pickup item "goldnugget"
■ Fixed error with screen resolution for player hud
■ Fixed error with different screen resolution
■ Fixed error with mesh issues for vehicle "buggy02"
■ Fixed error with material for item "floodlight01"
■ Fixed error with material for item "floodlight02"
■ Fixed error with location for attached helmet at character
■ Fixed error with wrong button order for huds
■ Fixed error with show long text version of bugreport details in tablet
■ Fixed error with opening christmas calendar
Improvements
■ Added master material "M_MasterOpaque" to improve performance
■ Added master material "M_MasterMasked" to improve performance
■ Improvements performance for foliage on landscape
■ Improvements performance for meshes on landscape
■ Improvements performance for items
■ Improvements performance for vehicles
■ Improvements performance for objects
■ Improvements performance for buildings
■ Improvements performance for christmas decoration
Savegame
■ Added item "lid01" to savegame
■ Added more variables for item "bucket01" to savegame
■ Added variables "doors" for vehicle system to savegame
Removed
■ Removed wheel prints for vehicles (performance issues)
