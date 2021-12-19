Version 0.573 Alpha

Share · View all patches · Build 7910995 · Last edited 19 December 2021 – 23:52:05 UTC by Wendy

Level Design

■ Added object "dumpster" to each claim (if you want to delete items, just drop it inside)

Multiplayer

■ Fixed error with interaction

■ Synced doors for vehicles

■ Synced object "dumpster"

Activated

■ Activated claim 09

■ Activated level system

■ Activated 5 more inventory slots

■ Activated item "lid01"

■ Activated item "hammer01" (destroy items, if item make problems or unusable)

Reworked

■ Reworked player hud

■ Reworked vehicle hud

■ Reworked help info hud

■ Reworked help popup hud

■ Reworked help keys hud

■ Reworked inventory slots

■ Reworked vehicle system part 1

■ Reworked vehicle "miniexcavator01" part 1

■ Reworked texture for vehicle "trailer01"

Functionality

■ Added more variables to bugreportsystem (ingame time, trace source, camera 1st or 3rd)

■ Added functions for item "hammer01" (destroy items, if item make problems or unusable)

■ Added function for object "dumpster" to delete all items inside

■ Added function to attach/detach item "lid01" for item "bucket01"

■ Added function to stack item "bucket01" into item "bucket01"

■ Added function to load dirt with vehicle "miniexcavator01" inside vehicle "minidumptruck01"

■ Added function for vehicle "trailer01" to move ramps

■ Added function for vehicle "trailer01" to load up the vehicle "miniexcavator01"

Changed

■ Changed default start money

■ Changed timer for hold interact

■ Changed reset location for claim 03

■ Changed reset location for claim 08

■ Changed reset location for claim 09

■ Changed static mesh "washingplantportable01" in store

■ Changed interaction with vehicles, must be open door before can enter vehicle

■ Changed interaction with vehicles, must be focus the seat to drive the vehicle

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with claim access to dig some dirt

■ Fixed error with loading time after load a savegame (if you had the problem, first time need longer but after save and load works fine again)

■ Fixed error with pickup item "goldnugget"

■ Fixed error with screen resolution for player hud

■ Fixed error with different screen resolution

■ Fixed error with mesh issues for vehicle "buggy02"

■ Fixed error with material for item "floodlight01"

■ Fixed error with material for item "floodlight02"

■ Fixed error with location for attached helmet at character

■ Fixed error with wrong button order for huds

■ Fixed error with show long text version of bugreport details in tablet

■ Fixed error with opening christmas calendar

Improvements

■ Added master material "M_MasterOpaque" to improve performance

■ Added master material "M_MasterMasked" to improve performance

■ Improvements performance for foliage on landscape

■ Improvements performance for meshes on landscape

■ Improvements performance for items

■ Improvements performance for vehicles

■ Improvements performance for objects

■ Improvements performance for buildings

■ Improvements performance for christmas decoration

Savegame

■ Added item "lid01" to savegame

■ Added more variables for item "bucket01" to savegame

■ Added variables "doors" for vehicle system to savegame

Removed

■ Removed wheel prints for vehicles (performance issues)