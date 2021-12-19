Patch Notes for December 19

I'ts been a while! First, da notes:

-Rocker Vest now REALLY gives extra pockets for ammo, as intended

-Slippers now gives less kick damage. 40% les.

-Boss 2 now shoots flameballs again

-Boss 1 Minigun damage increased, Grenade Launching improved.

-Minigun now shoots 3 grenades for every ammo count. Damage of grenades sigthly increased.(Side note - Minigun model needs waaay more improvement, WIP!)

-Ammo gain sightly lowered on Normal difficulty

-Changed "Dungeon" level here and there

-Changed Lab level a lot. It's not finished, but on-the-way

-The ending changed but - it's not complete. Next part will need waaay more work

-Changed lightning of other levels, WIP

-Changed house a little

Actually, there's lot's of other things I totally forgot to take note.

Next - I will be working on end-game content and... things that also happen after it.

Also, during this time, I will also try to change other maps to add more paths, better spaces for navigation, and general improvements.

If there's anything you would like to see changed, please send a hello on the forums or on our dicord server at: https://discord.gg/v7GjmtQTw6

Happy holidays everyone!