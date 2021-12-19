Mud and Blood 0.2.9 is live!

Good day folks urb here,

Hope you guys are enjoying the pre-holidays and giving the boot to the Germans on the Western front. I took some time off after the Gigantor classic patch and got back to work last week with this opus which is intended to polish the game before I inject the new stuff I'm itching to drop for a few weeks now.

In this patch, we have some QoL elements you guys wanted to see and some mechanics that needed to be in the game such as Airburst and fire affecting crewed vehicles. Without further delays here's the change list:

0.2.9

Frags in classic mode will be used more than once

Retreat button added in classic mode

Battle condition "On-site acquisition"'s gun crate will spawn further inland in campaign mode if it is given on beach day.

End and starting line will spawn above rivers and decals

Realigned the cover mesh for the shit ditches by -100 px on y-axis

Remixed and removed clipping from close combat swing sounds

Added close combat gritty fighting sounds and screams of violence and hatred. We need help. Emotionally speaking anyways.

Fixed an issue where normal buildings wouldn't gain the proper cover value (75%) when fortified by sappers.

Only revealed enemies will display a text cue when buffed by nearby Iron Cross holders

You can unselect troops by hitting backspace

You can cancel an order by hitting backspace

QoL: Added building preview when constructing

QoL: Added mouse cursor when the game is awaiting your feedback

Nearby fire will decrew guns (making WP a possible strategy against crewed units)

Looted frags will now appear on the back of soldiers who get them

Added a cover save sound when a building with no roof protects a soldier that is pinned inside.

Removed line of sight check for airburst since they are above the target

Added 500 names from the 29th to the baptizer function

Spirit of the 29th is not 3 tp in Classic.

B17 strategic is now unaffected by weather in the campaign

Resetting profile will keep your decals and particles settings

Fixed a few stability issues regarding map generation

QoL: a minimalistic minimap is now integrated into the game to allow players to navigate around the map with ease.

Promotions, fear and selection circles will not appear on dead soldiers

Revamped the cover algo to provide more situational cover to troops inside buildings. (aka pinned troop in a trench are immune to explosions unless the explosion is in that trench)

Explosion smoke and smoke grenades got a little fancier, we'll see how this affects perf and move on with fires and other particles intensive elements.

Added about 50 new voice lines (more to come as I finish mixing them in 0.3.0)

This should set the tone for the next patch, as some of you may know there are a few animals out there that are already clearing Aachen and pushing hard and fast into Germany.

I've been also working on some art also lately which I'm looking to drop into the game momentarily, notably some assets for the Siegfried line and Hurtgen forest.

The classic mode has its progression engine being worked on, which will allow commanders to progress their career and earn ribbons in classic mode independently from the campaign. More to follow on that once it comes out of internal testing.

Some community highlights:

Check out this slick guide made by Maxi

Classic mode wave 85 game by MT!!

Some funnies by Puguasu

That is all for me gents, stay safe out there and stay brutal.

respectfully,

urb