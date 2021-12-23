TOG2 Update - New breach map & improved weapon picking

Hey all,
TOG 2 has been updated with :
-
New breach Map : Washington
-
Doors to breach showed on tablet minimap for all breach maps
-
Tablet improved to display only usefull information depending on Game Mode & Ratio (no position of ITF or Squad in lone wolf, etc)
-
Breach maps global mechanics improved (disputed zones, time for enemies to spawn, etc)
-
All melee weapons in infil maps can be grabbed now (bug corrected)
-
Improved weapon slots colliders. They will keep their position whatever your stance (Standing, knee down, etc) so you will always be able to grab things at the same place
