Tales Of Glory 2 - Retaliation update for 23 December 2021

TOG2 Update - New breach map & improved weapon picking

Hey all,

TOG 2 has been updated with :

  • New breach Map : Washington

  • Doors to breach showed on tablet minimap for all breach maps

  • Tablet improved to display only usefull information depending on Game Mode & Ratio (no position of ITF or Squad in lone wolf, etc)

  • Breach maps global mechanics improved (disputed zones, time for enemies to spawn, etc)

  • All melee weapons in infil maps can be grabbed now (bug corrected)

  • Improved weapon slots colliders. They will keep their position whatever your stance (Standing, knee down, etc) so you will always be able to grab things at the same place

