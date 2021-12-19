Touhou Adventure 4.90

Hello,
today's update is around various things, i've changed, fixed and added, here's the full list :
added :
- sounds depending on where you walk (ex : cracking wood when walking on a wooden floor)
- added more ambient sounds
- added more objectives
- added more dialogue lines to keine
- more sounds when picking up an item, shooting, bombing, and defeating an enemy
- added faster animations when sprinting, and slower when walking slowly
changed :
- the player starts in a new area when landing in gensokyo, said player must find keine to get some help
- changed the objective system, the backbone has changed drastically, but the overhaul result is the same
fixed:
- small issues with the animations
- small issues with scenes missing core scripts
Changed files in this update