Touhou Adventure update for 19 December 2021

Touhou Adventure 4.90

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

today's update is around various things, i've changed, fixed and added, here's the full list :

added :

  • sounds depending on where you walk (ex : cracking wood when walking on a wooden floor)
  • added more ambient sounds
  • added more objectives
  • added more dialogue lines to keine
  • more sounds when picking up an item, shooting, bombing, and defeating an enemy
  • added faster animations when sprinting, and slower when walking slowly

changed :

  • the player starts in a new area when landing in gensokyo, said player must find keine to get some help
  • changed the objective system, the backbone has changed drastically, but the overhaul result is the same

fixed:

  • small issues with the animations
  • small issues with scenes missing core scripts

