- Fixed an issue where sound settings do not save.
- Fixed an issue where the game would not end your turn if any of the split pieces of a 'Watermelon Pinball' or a 'Coconut Pinball' got stuck somewhere
- 'Mouse' enemy now attacks as and when intended.
Plinko Panic! update for 19 December 2021
Launch Version - Hotfix #2
