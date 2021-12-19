 Skip to content

Plinko Panic! update for 19 December 2021

Launch Version - Hotfix #2

Build 7909764

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where sound settings do not save.
  • Fixed an issue where the game would not end your turn if any of the split pieces of a 'Watermelon Pinball' or a 'Coconut Pinball' got stuck somewhere
  • 'Mouse' enemy now attacks as and when intended.

