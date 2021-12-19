v917 - Movable Sonic Plasma Turrets + The Ultra Scrooge!

Holiday Map

The Winter Wonderland map is now live along with an Xmas mission for this holiday season.

Sonic Plasma Turrets

New hybrid sonic plasma turrets are now ready for the field. Sonic waves propel a micro ball of super heated plasma. Auto recharges.

In single player you can pack up and carry them and deploy them at almost any location. A few bugs to work out, but Orbtech engineers have deemed them safe (enough) for use in the field.

The mission select screen now has the intro lore available to read before selecting a mission zone. I will probably remove the lore from the opening sequence soon.

Updated mission review and accept menus

Added CREDITS button to the main menu with pop-up

Other fixes and changes

movable SPT's (sonic plasma turrets)

optimized landscape material (reduce instruction set)

recompiled all shaders

lore updated with some passage updates

laser gun, grenade launcher, rocket launcher weapon icons

game over Mission Completed / Failed pop up message

game over layout updated

game over button labels updated

character select UI tweaks

Squirrel Town map re-worked with less foliage

proximity mine updated: player can no longer trigger

custom texture for lil' red squirrel

Working On / Planning:

persistent unit inventory

shop to buy / sell unit inventory

shop to upgrade suit

character level / proficiency and skills

skinning system for weapons, squirrels, vehicles and characters

free playable demo build of the game

We hope you are as excited about the newest updates and turrets as we are :D

Wishlist and follow us on Steam to be notified of all the latest.

GLHF!