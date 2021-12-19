v917 - Movable Sonic Plasma Turrets + The Ultra Scrooge!

Holiday Map
The Winter Wonderland map is now live along with an Xmas mission for this holiday season.
Sonic Plasma Turrets
New hybrid sonic plasma turrets are now ready for the field. Sonic waves propel a micro ball of super heated plasma. Auto recharges.
In single player you can pack up and carry them and deploy them at almost any location. A few bugs to work out, but Orbtech engineers have deemed them safe (enough) for use in the field.
UI Updates
The mission select screen now has the intro lore available to read before selecting a mission zone. I will probably remove the lore from the opening sequence soon.
Updated mission review and accept menus
Added CREDITS button to the main menu with pop-up
Other fixes and changes
- movable SPT's (sonic plasma turrets)
- optimized landscape material (reduce instruction set)
- recompiled all shaders
- lore updated with some passage updates
- laser gun, grenade launcher, rocket launcher weapon icons
- game over Mission Completed / Failed pop up message
- game over layout updated
- game over button labels updated
- character select UI tweaks
- Squirrel Town map re-worked with less foliage
- proximity mine updated: player can no longer trigger
- custom texture for lil' red squirrel
Working On / Planning:
- persistent unit inventory
- shop to buy / sell unit inventory
- shop to upgrade suit
- character level / proficiency and skills
- skinning system for weapons, squirrels, vehicles and characters
- free playable demo build of the game
We hope you are as excited about the newest updates and turrets as we are :D
Wishlist and follow us on Steam to be notified of all the latest.
GLHF!
