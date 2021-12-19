v.19.4 Gameplay Patch

Hey yall, wanted to drop a little gameplay patch before the end of the year!

In v.19.4 you'll see some UI improvements both in game and in the customization menus. Definitely double check your 'Offensive Playbook Use' strategy slider as well as the playbook descriptions for your custom teams to make sure you have the run/pass balance you were expecting!

There's a couple other goodies as well, so check out the full patch notes below and I wish everyone a great holiday season and a happy new year!

PLAYBOOKS

Offensive playcalling balance is visible now when selecting a playbook

CUSTOMIZATION

Re-worded 'Offensive Playbook Use' strategy slider to better communicate what the values actually affect in game

GAMEPLAY

Updated art and screen positioning for blocking UI

Improved how offscreen UI markers stick to the edge of the screen

Pass preview route colors now match the play art

Decreased odds of kicks being blocked

BUGS