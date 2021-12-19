 Skip to content

靖之元：东海 update for 19 December 2021

20211219 update (patch 008)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added that you can buy real estate in Qianhu Village (Huatai commercial building 203)
  2. Modified several attack animations
  3. Add radiation variant chicken, radiation variant deer and radiation variant pig
  4. Qian Huzhuang added a scripture debating platform to argue with Dr. Zhiqi and Dr. Quqi
  5. After the village head steps down, wubu Shilang will do some practical things.
  6. Fixed the bug that some floor tiles were impassable

