- Added that you can buy real estate in Qianhu Village (Huatai commercial building 203)
- Modified several attack animations
- Add radiation variant chicken, radiation variant deer and radiation variant pig
- Qian Huzhuang added a scripture debating platform to argue with Dr. Zhiqi and Dr. Quqi
- After the village head steps down, wubu Shilang will do some practical things.
- Fixed the bug that some floor tiles were impassable
靖之元：东海 update for 19 December 2021
20211219 update (patch 008)
