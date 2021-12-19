Content Update 1.0 - 19 December 2021

Hello everyone, after more than a year of development Toxastra version 1.0 is finally available!

We would like to thank all the people who supported us during the development of the game.

Next step:

The release of the early access does not mean the end of the development of the game, on the contrary, in addition to balancing updates, finishing touches and bug fixes, we will introduce a new arcade mode as we go along.

New Arcade Mode: [Virtual Therapy].

Designated as Rogue-lite the new virtual therapy mode will use the same gameplay as the base game, but will take you through a series of nine random rooms until you reach the floor boss.

The game mode features the same weapons, DNA and Stimulant abilities you can already find as well as new player upgrades.

As it stands, the game mode is only a rough draft, but will allow us to see how appealing it is to players.

This is the ninth and final content update for the Toxastra story. With this update, we have added the final sector of the ship with the Command Deck, thus concluding the game's story.

MAJOR CONTENTS

- New sector added

The game has a new sector with a new enemy and a new boss.

- Added ending

The game now has an ending to the story.

- Gamepad support

The game has controller support for the main story and the [Virtual Therapy] mode.

To activate this you must use the Select button on your controller in-game.

Gamepad control:

[A] : interact

[B] : Use the healing syringe

[Y] : Use the energy syringe

[X] : Reload

[RT] : Fire / Strike

[RB] : change DNA ability

[LT] : use DNA ability

[LB] : Dodge

[Start] Option menu

[Select] : Joystick activation

[Right Joystick Button] : Map Menu

[Left Joystick Button] : Inventory Menu

[D-pad Up] : Weapon slot 1

[D-pad Right] : Weapon slot 2

[D-pad Down] : Weapon slot 3

[D-pad Left] : Weapon slot 4

