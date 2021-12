Share · View all patches · Build 7907110 · Last edited 18 December 2021 – 14:13:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello, VR Rockstars!

We pushed a minor update to address some reported controller issues.

The new hand playstyle should also work properly with Vive controllers now. As a bonus, buttons related to half notes can be re-assigned in the Steam VR input bindings.

New non-VR controllers should work now, and multiple connected controllers should also work simultaneously.

As always, stay tuned for the next updates!