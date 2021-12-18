- Fixed tile remaining blocked after summoned wolves have unsummoned.
- Fixed Forest Druid passive "Outdoorsman" not applying the bonus.
- Fixed incorrect icon displayed for Entangled status effect.
- Fixed summoned creatures preventing player from using stairs.
- Fixed plant sprouts taking multiple turns in a row when no enemies are near, causing them to unsummoned earlier than expected.
- Increased cooldown of "Summon Wolves" spell from 15 to 20.
- Summoned Wolves are now immune to Bramble Bush damage and status effects.
- Fixed animation not appearing when using the "Renew" Nature Magic spell.
The Doors of Trithius update for 18 December 2021
v0.3.2b
Patchnotes via Steam Community
