The Doors of Trithius update for 18 December 2021

v0.3.2b

18 December 2021

  • Fixed tile remaining blocked after summoned wolves have unsummoned.
  • Fixed Forest Druid passive "Outdoorsman" not applying the bonus.
  • Fixed incorrect icon displayed for Entangled status effect.
  • Fixed summoned creatures preventing player from using stairs.
  • Fixed plant sprouts taking multiple turns in a row when no enemies are near, causing them to unsummoned earlier than expected.
  • Increased cooldown of "Summon Wolves" spell from 15 to 20.
  • Summoned Wolves are now immune to Bramble Bush damage and status effects.
  • Fixed animation not appearing when using the "Renew" Nature Magic spell.

