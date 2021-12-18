Update 1.5 Winter Revel

Event:

Activated The Winter Revel Event!

x2 Idle Growth

Find presents around the map containing exclusive Items and Growth Experience.

Exclusive items/Quests:

Santa Quest

Santa Hat

Mistletoe Item

Winter Spirit Item

Coal Item

Reindeer Meat

Server Changes:

We had a lot of server issues at the start of early access, de-sync, too many servers and database issues. So I decided to end the servers we had and go independent. Now we have one extremely powerful international server to host all creatures. If we need to expand in the future we can. This was done to change server hardware and databases so that now you only have one login/account for every server even private ones. Creatures now go with you to any server.

I had planned one data wipe before full release in the future. It was mentioned on the Steam store page prior, I also needed to change databases so instead of waiting until everyone is invested a lot of time I decided to do that wipe now on this update. I got you covered with compensation. This will be the only reset the game will ever have. It had to be done for many reasons like bugs with the database along with better hardware/software. Plus we needed a fresh start with the new server structure.

If you want your creature growth levels back from what you lost in the wipe open a #support-ticket on Discord Here. A Game Master will give you your growth levels back. Note: items and gold are not recoverable.

All early access players get a Supporter Pack as a reward for playing and helping the game grow. Every new creature during early access will get the pack it's automatically added to your inventory. You keep your creatures and account from the transition in the future to full release.

Supporter pack includes:

Head start over full release players

Exclusive Bug Detective Hat

Exclusive Growth Heirloom Addon (+GExp rate)

Fixes:

-Optimized map and reduced overall grass density for performance

-Raised the brightness at night and lowered shadow intensity

-Smashed UI bug creature stats

-Smashed bug with attacking animation on Cooti

-Smashed bug where you would lose your items

-Smashed inventory disappear bug

-Fixed never-ending effects

-Fixed hunger/thirst instant death damage now its gradual

-Changed character slots back to 5 for performance purposes

-Vitality nerfed from 50hp to 25hp

-Removed hit sound it was annoying and loud

-Removed Shrine for a rework on the next update due to a exploit

-Removed Leaf Den for rework on the next update its not used

-Reduced personal storage from 100 to 50 to encourage more nests

-Fixed human gun to not be persistent and stopped loud sound

Improvements:

-Increased max level from 200 to 500 (more skills coming in the next updates)

-Increased max size of creatures

-Removed Weight from the game

-Increased Addon slots from 1 to 2

-Changed Vespid dash skill to a dive instead.(must be aimed at the ground.)

-Finished the server selection UI(I am still working on the UI most is a placeholder)

-Changed death penalty from 10% level loss to 5%

-Changed stats per level gain from 2 to 1

-Changed Fortitude to give +1 Stam and +1 Acc only

-Attribute in-game tooltips added

-Other tooltips added

-Cleaned up the settings menu

-Added new Items

Toxic Rune

Rock Armor

Cyro Beast

Fangs

Talons