Puzzledorf update for 18 December 2021

v.2.2.2 - Minor Christmas Achievements Added

v.2.2.2 - Last edited by Wendy

Several more achievements have been added specifically for the Christmas puzzles. The list is:

  • Beat Level 1 (Christmas) - Complete the first level of the Christmas puzzle type
  • Beat Level 2 (Christmas) - Complete the second level of the Christmas puzzle type
  • Beat Level 4 (Christmas) - Complete the fourth level of the Christmas puzzle type
  • Beat Level 6 (Christmas) - Complete the sixth level of the Christmas puzzle type
  • Beat Level 10 (Christmas) - Complete the tenth level of the Christmas puzzle type
  • Beat World 1 (Christmas) - Complete World 1 for the Christmas puzzle type

