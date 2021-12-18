Update to 1.0.7 and new content Previews

When we showed the content roadmap, we left a teaser for one of the new monsters in the Monster Mash-up round. Well here it is!

In the new round, you play as two monsters at once! In this case, the Vampire, and the Wraith. You'll have acsess to all the cards of both monsters as well as some special cards that are specific to that mash-up, like this one.

Most of these cards interact with both monster mechanics. If you can balance it well, you can set up new and powerful combos beyond what any monster could do on their own! Each monster will have two different mash-ups, although to start there will only be one each.

Since it's already December 17th, and the update comes out this month, that means it's getting pretty darn close! How close you'll find out soon. In the mean time...

Update 1.0.7 released

Balance Changes:

Raised starting paper to 45

Changed the unlock conditions of the monsters to make unlocking them not depend on winning on higher difficulties

UI Improvements:

Changed some UI layouts to facilitate he upcoming Monster Mash-up round

Added an option to reset all unlocks to gameplay options screen

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the win round deck display often showing duplicates of cards

Fixed some stability issues