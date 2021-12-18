 Skip to content

Wizardry: The Five Ordeals update for 18 December 2021

Update 2021/12/18

Share · View all patches · Build 7906057 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fixes

  • Monster drawing on the title screen flickered in 3:2 UI mode.
  • The spell names were not displayed correctly at the first start-up.
  • The priority of the difference between remaining HP and death in portrait was wrong.
  • During combat, some characters were displayed as "bare hands" even if they were holding weapons.
  • In 3:2 and SD UI mode, the floor display for the spell "Wizard Eye" was too short.
  • When cast spell "Wizard Eye", the coordinates of 15 east and 5 north were displayed incorrectly.

