Update 2021/12/18

fixes
- Monster drawing on the title screen flickered in 3:2 UI mode.
- The spell names were not displayed correctly at the first start-up.
- The priority of the difference between remaining HP and death in portrait was wrong.
- During combat, some characters were displayed as "bare hands" even if they were holding weapons.
- In 3:2 and SD UI mode, the floor display for the spell "Wizard Eye" was too short.
- When cast spell "Wizard Eye", the coordinates of 15 east and 5 north were displayed incorrectly.
Changed files in this update