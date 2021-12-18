Dota 2 update for 18 December 2021
ClientVersion 5130
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Czech, German, Greek, Italian, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, Thai, Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, Hungarian, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Russian, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese
English Localization
- DOTA_LabyrinthBlessing_legacy_hero_unlock_Desc:
{g:dota_hero_name:instance_hero} is back to help explore the Continuum Vault.
- DOTA_LabyrinthBlessing_legacy_hero_unlock_Desc:g:
Extra notes