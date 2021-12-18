Hot Fix 0.14.7.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7905591 · Last edited 18 December 2021 – 04:13:03 UTC by Wendy

This hot fix includes fixes for update 0.14.7.0 along with some additions to the Plaza!

New Plaza Signs

Signs have been added around the Plaza to help you find things more easily. More signs and improvements to the signs will be done at a later date.

New Store Coming Soon

A new store is being worked on and the exterior is now complete and available to see.

Other Misc Changes

An art pass to the Poseidon roller coaster has been added, along with other minor changes and fixes to the Plaza detailed below.

Changes

Plaza: New store interior

Plaza: New store exterior

Plaza: Added new Tower Lobby signs

Plaza: Added new Plaza signs to help with directions

Plaza: Added minigame pad area signs

Plaza: Added boardwalk area signs

Plaza: Roller coaster area art pass

Plaza: Various PBR improvements

Plaza: Added holiday music ambience

Bug Fixes

Appearance: Fixed Santa Tube scale being slightly different from the other tubes

Casino: Fixed Casino slots missing their paytable graphics and sometimes their jackpot graphics

Fixed Steam Achievement migration not loading properly

Fixed Day Night setting not always updating properly

Fixed Poker table signs being missing

