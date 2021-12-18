Hot Fix 0.14.7.1

This hot fix includes fixes for update 0.14.7.0 along with some additions to the Plaza!
New Plaza Signs
Signs have been added around the Plaza to help you find things more easily. More signs and improvements to the signs will be done at a later date.
New Store Coming Soon
A new store is being worked on and the exterior is now complete and available to see.
Other Misc Changes
An art pass to the Poseidon roller coaster has been added, along with other minor changes and fixes to the Plaza detailed below.
Changes
- Plaza: New store interior
- Plaza: New store exterior
- Plaza: Added new Tower Lobby signs
- Plaza: Added new Plaza signs to help with directions
- Plaza: Added minigame pad area signs
- Plaza: Added boardwalk area signs
- Plaza: Roller coaster area art pass
- Plaza: Various PBR improvements
- Plaza: Added holiday music ambience
Bug Fixes
- Appearance: Fixed Santa Tube scale being slightly different from the other tubes
- Casino: Fixed Casino slots missing their paytable graphics and sometimes their jackpot graphics
- Fixed Steam Achievement migration not loading properly
- Fixed Day Night setting not always updating properly
- Fixed Poker table signs being missing
