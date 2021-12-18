Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 6971026)

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:
-
Fixed Your Eternal Reward ragdolls not fading
-
Fixed Wrap Assassin projectiles colliding with invisible map entities
-
Fixed ConTracker counting kills twice
-
Fixed Halloween: Exorcism spell not being triggered by feign deaths
-
Updated schema drop_type for hats shipped in the last few updates
-
Updated Spark of Smissmas Unusual effect
- Fixed some slight coloring issues
- Adjusted lifetime values
-
Updated The Giftcrafter and Beanie The All-Gnawing to fix material/model issues
-
Updated the Steam Workshop dialog to support skipping several pages at once
- ConVar tf_steam_workshop_page_skip controls the number of pages to skip. Default is 10.
- Supports wrapping around the beginning and end of the list
-
Updated/Added some tournament medals
-
Updated the localization files
-
Updated ctf_doublecross_snowy
- Fixed missing texture
- Fixed a few minor visual issues
-
Updated pl_breadspace
- Fixed some clipping around cliffs and BLU base
- Fixed a bug where players could get stuck behind a wall of computers near the final point
- Fixed location by BLU spawn where you can build under cliff
- Fixed an issue with sound in the final sequence
- Fixed decals
- Fixed missing Breadcrab animations
- Added updated drill model
- Added normal maps for the rock cliffs
- Added missing decals and logos
- Added bread chunks that fly when Big Mama explodes
- Optimized areas to reduce lag
- Updated backpack and matchmaking images
Extra notes