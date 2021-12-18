 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Team Fortress 2 update for 18 December 2021

Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 6971026)

Share · View all patches · Build 7905479 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Fixed Your Eternal Reward ragdolls not fading

  • Fixed Wrap Assassin projectiles colliding with invisible map entities

  • Fixed ConTracker counting kills twice

  • Fixed Halloween: Exorcism spell not being triggered by feign deaths

  • Updated schema drop_type for hats shipped in the last few updates

  • Updated Spark of Smissmas Unusual effect

    • Fixed some slight coloring issues
    • Adjusted lifetime values

  • Updated The Giftcrafter and Beanie The All-Gnawing to fix material/model issues

  • Updated the Steam Workshop dialog to support skipping several pages at once

    • ConVar tf_steam_workshop_page_skip controls the number of pages to skip. Default is 10.
    • Supports wrapping around the beginning and end of the list

  • Updated/Added some tournament medals

  • Updated the localization files

  • Updated ctf_doublecross_snowy

    • Fixed missing texture
    • Fixed a few minor visual issues

  • Updated pl_breadspace

    • Fixed some clipping around cliffs and BLU base
    • Fixed a bug where players could get stuck behind a wall of computers near the final point
    • Fixed location by BLU spawn where you can build under cliff
    • Fixed an issue with sound in the final sequence
    • Fixed decals
    • Fixed missing Breadcrab animations
    • Added updated drill model
    • Added normal maps for the rock cliffs
    • Added missing decals and logos
    • Added bread chunks that fly when Big Mama explodes
    • Optimized areas to reduce lag
    • Updated backpack and matchmaking images

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, and Ukrainian

Items

  • Jolly Jingler Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • Smissmas Sorcerer Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • Towering Pillar of Beanies Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • Professional's Pom-Pom Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • Reindoonibeanie Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • Towering Pile of Presents Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • Round-A-Bout Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • Blitzen Bowl Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • Elf Care Provider Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • SandMann's Brush Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • Killing Tree Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • Helm Helm Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • Ballooniphones Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • Brim of Fire Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • Reel Fly Hat Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • Snack Stack Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • Wild Brim Slouch Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • Fried Batter Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • Roaming Roman Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • Panisher Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • Thousand-Yard Stare Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • Spooky Head-Bouncers Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • Towering Patch of Pumpkins Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • Beanie The All-Gnawing Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • Second-head Headwear Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • Alakablamicon Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • Hat Outta Hell Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • Bone Cone Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • El Fiestibrero Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • Jolly Jester Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • Seasonal Spring Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • Giftcrafter Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • Merry Cone Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • Reindoonihorns Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • Cozy Catchers Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • Train Of Thought Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • Mooshanka Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • Elf Defense Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • Hat Chocolate Added new attribute drop_type with value of drop
  • LBTF2 6v6 Elite 1st Place has been added
  • LBTF2 6v6 Elite 2nd Place has been added
  • LBTF2 6v6 Elite 3rd Place has been added
  • LBTF2 6v6 Elite Participant has been added
  • LBTF2 6v6 Central 1st Place has been added
  • LBTF2 6v6 Central 2nd Place has been added
  • LBTF2 6v6 Central 3rd Place has been added
  • LBTF2 6v6 Central Participant has been added
  • LBTF2 6v6 Access 1st Place has been added
  • LBTF2 6v6 Access 2nd Place has been added
  • LBTF2 6v6 Access 3rd Place has been added
  • LBTF2 6v6 Access Participant has been added
  • LBTF2 6v6 Open 1st Place has been added
  • LBTF2 6v6 Open 2nd Place has been added
  • LBTF2 6v6 Open 3rd Place has been added
  • LBTF2 6v6 Open Participant has been added
  • LBTF2 6v6 Beginner 1st Place has been added
  • LBTF2 6v6 Beginner 2nd Place has been added
  • LBTF2 6v6 Beginner 3rd Place has been added
  • LBTF2 6v6 Beginner Participant has been added

Changed files in this update

TF2 Client server shared Depot 441
  • Loading history…
TF2 Windows client Depot 232251
  • Loading history…
TF2 OSX client Depot 232252
  • Loading history…
TF2 Linux client Depot 232253
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.