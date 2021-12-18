Patch Notes 1.4.0 Beta Branch

Hey friends! We’ve been hard at work on our next major content update – the Encore Update! – and we’re ready for those of you in the beta branch to take your first swing at it. We’ll be adding a lot more to it in the next few months, but we’ve made so many balance changes already, we’d love to hear some of your feedback now. So get playing and let us know what you think!
New Content
- After you beat the game for the first time, we now unlock Encore ranks for each hero. Each rank is a higher tier of difficulty with tougher enemies, a more valuable scarab, and new rules that change up the game, adding new boss variants, a limit to how many trinkets you can carry, and a dangerous Wheel of Woes.
- Stay tuned for new ranks, relics, enemies, achievements, and… more!
- All of the new content is in English only at the moment and some of the text is missing or placeholder. You can still play in other languages, but it will show English strings where we’re missing translations for new content.
- With this build, we're splitting off the beta leaderboards from the main leaderboards, because y'all are about to get some wild scores. You can't show off to the whole world just yet, but you'll all be able to see how awesome other beta players are. I want to see your highest scores! Share them with us!
Balance Changes
- Reduced the number of times you have to hit a broken peg before it poofs to 3 (from 5).
- Troll & Ice Giant regen amount lowered.
- Added +10 to the Warrior's starting health and increased the amount of health he gets on most level ups.
- Changed Gold Lust to give health immediately on use as well as per pot.
- Changed quests with longer form goals so that they can't be given too close to the end of the game.
- Changed the trigger conditions on the Gel Tamer and the Goblin Poet quest dialogues so that it's now more likely that you'll encounter the giants / spiders required to complete their quests.
- Increased gold value of Summoner Skeletons and Dark Elf Illusionists to make up for lost gold pots they replace on the board.
Big Ol’ Trinket Rebalance
- Added "Take no negative effects from Gelly Cubes" to the Cube Whistle.
- Added "Equipment in Brutes rooms is 1 level higher" to Grandma's Pearls.
- Added "+5 mana per skull smashed" to Lich's Spell Book.
- Changed Lyric Book to ALWAYS make orcs vulnerable (instead of first turn).
- Increased Ballet Slippers evade chance to 10% (up from 5).
- Added "Skeletons are no longer immune to Weaken" to Talisman of Mild Softening.
- Changed the Gel Tamer's trinket Cube Whistle: "Take no negative status effects from Gelly Cubes. They only move when you fast forward."
- Added an additional new trinket to the Gold Wheel of Wonders pool: Remove all negative status effects when you land on the cushion.
- Moved Good Luck Charm and Protector's Ring into Blue Wheel of Wonders pool (from Red and Gold respectively).
- Moved Fluffy Robe of Restoration and Pendulum Power Pendant up to Gold Wheel of Wonders pool (from Blue).
Polish & Bugs
- Enabled opening the map and equipment screens while receiving the trinket from the Wheel of Wonders.
- Fixed Druid Thornbirds not passing through the tricky disappearing Grim Grifter presents.
- Fixed Druid Thornbirds not passing through the Cycloptopus’s big eye when it's closed.
And More Bugs We Fixed But Forgot to Tell You About in Beta v1.3.5
- Fixed druid blooms sometimes not appearing after switching armors (until you save/load again).
- Fixed druid treant charge cooldown time being slightly too long if you didn't have the "charge further" bonus property.
- Effects that target the nearest enemy now pick a random direction if there are no enemies to target (instead of always going to the right).
- If you're playing with a short aimer rule and you get the long aimer trinket, those rules now cancel each other out and you have a normal aimer (instead of keeping the small aimer)
- Druid wild vines properties & trinkets that make it target more pots now stack correctly if you have multiple copies of those bonus properties/trinkets.
- Fixed final boss so all enemies' health & damage scale with level appropriately now. (Previously only relevant if using Relics to boost enemy level)
- Fixed Concentration relic logic so that your streak isn't broken if a minotaur hits the scarab before the start of the first round.
- Fixed Diligence relic logic so it no longer deducts health for the turn you actually clear all gold pots.
- Fixed save/load issue with cycloptopus that could make the big eye not become vulnerable after hitting a little eye anymore.
- Fixed Rogue arrow property "double damage vs poisoned enemies" and Woodland Garb's double damage not stacking correctly.
- While pausing/quitting, the game now stays frozen if you quit mid shot (rather than resuming the bounce and making weird things happen).
- Fixed soft lock that could occur if you skipped the Gift Giver's final reward dialog.
- Made beam conductor dark elves not connect beams to/from any elves who are blind.
- Fixed rune totem to show correct visual state after save/load
- Fixed blind feedback (besides the icon) not showing up after save load
- Fixed Cycloptopus not save/loading all the eye states correctly.
