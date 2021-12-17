 Skip to content

Inscryption update for 17 December 2021

Kaycee's Mod V0.21

Share · View all patches · Build 7905046 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Starter decks! It's not at the top of everyone's list but I think it will add some interesting variety to the start of runs and it was relatively easy to implement.

Kaycee's Mod Beta V0.21

  • Unlockable themed Starter Decks that define your initial cards other than the Rabbit Pelts. There are currently 4 including the "Vanilla" deck. 4 more will be added in a later update.
  • Slight nerf to final boss Phase 1 by default. But fixed the issue of the "More Difficult" skull not effecting this battle.
  • Prevent generating 2 Backpack events in a row at the end of a map.
  • Fixed: One Half Bones sigil not in the rulebook.
  • Fixed: Strange Pupa not evolving if you have an Insect + Fledgling totem.

For more information on Kaycee's Mod, check out [this post](bit.ly/3oV1puq)!

