 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Masochistic Elves from Another World update for 17 December 2021

That Elf-in’ Bundle (40% OFF all Elf Babe Titles!)

Share · View all patches · Build 7904830 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Y’all ready for an Elf-in’ good time!? This Holiday Season we have decided to bundle up your favorite impish nymphos in a 6 title bundle!~

Fuck these Elf-in oppai heavy hentai girls all holiday season!! You love it and we love bringing fan favorite goods to the forefront for new-cummers and hardcore enthusiasts alike! Dive deep into other worldly pussy in these magic themed misadventures!

Elves are the most seductive of all mythological creatures, you know it, we know it, they know it! They’re going to use their powers of seduction and suction to give you that euphoric experience you’ve been craving!

These seemingly innocent looking Elves won’t be bundled for long be sure to catch some snatch while these enchanting seductresses bare it all at a discounted price.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/24180/That_Elfin_Bundle_Plus_25_OFF/

Changed files in this update

Elf Fucker Content Depot 1721461
  • Loading history…
Masochistic Elves MacOS Depot 1721462
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.