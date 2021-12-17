 Skip to content

Titan Outpost update for 17 December 2021

1.259 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.259 Update.

Changelog

Fixes
  • Choosing 'Cancel' when exiting the rover at the Outpost will no longer block the exit window.
  • Characters with the 'Rich Kid' trait now get the proper amount of extra money and adjusted faction relations.
  • Drone tutorial now reflects the changes made in the last update.
  • Corrected a dialogue response in Van Hoorn conversation.
  • Some help file typos fixed.
Improvements
  • Assigning an NPC to management/maintenance will now also maintain drones.
  • Can negotiate with Karen for codes even when you convinced her earlier for a lower tier goal.
  • Cleaned up some UI elements.

I hope you all have a great holiday season.

