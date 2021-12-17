1.259 Update.
Changelog
Fixes
- Choosing 'Cancel' when exiting the rover at the Outpost will no longer block the exit window.
- Characters with the 'Rich Kid' trait now get the proper amount of extra money and adjusted faction relations.
- Drone tutorial now reflects the changes made in the last update.
- Corrected a dialogue response in Van Hoorn conversation.
- Some help file typos fixed.
Improvements
- Assigning an NPC to management/maintenance will now also maintain drones.
- Can negotiate with Karen for codes even when you convinced her earlier for a lower tier goal.
- Cleaned up some UI elements.
I hope you all have a great holiday season.
