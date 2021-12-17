Patch 1.0.2 - Horde Mode, Stun mechanics, New Organs, Other Stuff

NEW STUFF

added horde mode

added 3 new achievements for horde mode

added 1x1 intestines and lungs as quest rewards in desert area

added stun mechanic, electric damage now stuns enemies, making them move slower

added skip dialog scroll button

CHANGES

made intestines increase max hp in addition to digestion

changed tundra level mesh so you can skii through most of it

reordered computer terminals for unlocking maintenance hatch in arcship

reworked lung durability so it's lower and decreases less often

attached biokeys to chest lids so it's easier to see them

moved desert town save point to center of town

changed terraworm fight entrance note to be more clear how the fight works

added note hinting what levers in desert town do

changed fog color

increased intestines durability

decreased terraworm health

made terraworm only do arc attacks as the burrow ones were too hard to see

made fov setting not change first person weapon fov

changed default difficulty to normal

changed splash screen

make spinecat fight more difficult

made dragging organ outside of inventory drop it

BUG FIXES

fixed bug where bosses were dead and quest items picked up on new game

fixed bug where null ref exceptions were getting thrown when you went out of range of enemies

fixed bug where all crates were searchable

fixed some typos

fixed bug where opening inventory next to lever caused a crash

fixed bug where frox hitting you can cause a crash

fixed floating rocks in oasis

fixed bug where you can drag organs while in journal