Patch 1.0.2 - Horde Mode, Stun mechanics, New Organs, Other Stuff

NEW STUFF
added horde mode
added 3 new achievements for horde mode
added 1x1 intestines and lungs as quest rewards in desert area
added stun mechanic, electric damage now stuns enemies, making them move slower
added skip dialog scroll button
CHANGES
made intestines increase max hp in addition to digestion
changed tundra level mesh so you can skii through most of it
reordered computer terminals for unlocking maintenance hatch in arcship
reworked lung durability so it's lower and decreases less often
attached biokeys to chest lids so it's easier to see them
moved desert town save point to center of town
changed terraworm fight entrance note to be more clear how the fight works
added note hinting what levers in desert town do
changed fog color
increased intestines durability
decreased terraworm health
made terraworm only do arc attacks as the burrow ones were too hard to see
made fov setting not change first person weapon fov
changed default difficulty to normal
changed splash screen
make spinecat fight more difficult
made dragging organ outside of inventory drop it
BUG FIXES
fixed bug where bosses were dead and quest items picked up on new game
fixed bug where null ref exceptions were getting thrown when you went out of range of enemies
fixed bug where all crates were searchable
fixed some typos
fixed bug where opening inventory next to lever caused a crash
fixed bug where frox hitting you can cause a crash
fixed floating rocks in oasis
fixed bug where you can drag organs while in journal
Changed files in this update