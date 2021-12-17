Update 1.1!

Hi friends, a new update 1.1v is available for download!
In Update:
- Lockpicking Mini Game
- New Weapons
- Barn
- Radio (You can find it on the map in some places, later I will add the ability to craft it)
- Added new cartridge 7.62
- The crafting menu now displays what type of cartridge is used in the weapon
- Increased burning time of fuel and wood
- Fixed problem with saving plants in the garden
- Added new crafting items
- Increased the number of slots in chests by 5
- Some changes in the interface
- Fixed minor bugs
In future updates it is planned:
- Electricity system
- Fishing
- More New Quests
- Event System
- More mini games
- More type transports
- New map
- New enemies
- Fixing bugs
- And much more
Changed files in this update