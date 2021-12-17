 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Survival: Lost Way update for 17 December 2021

Update 1.1!

Share · View all patches · Build 7904439 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hi friends, a new update 1.1v is available for download!

In Update:

  • Lockpicking Mini Game

  • New Weapons

  • Barn

  • Radio (You can find it on the map in some places, later I will add the ability to craft it)



  • Added new cartridge 7.62
  • The crafting menu now displays what type of cartridge is used in the weapon
  • Increased burning time of fuel and wood
  • Fixed problem with saving plants in the garden
  • Added new crafting items
  • Increased the number of slots in chests by 5
  • Some changes in the interface
  • Fixed minor bugs
In future updates it is planned:
  • Electricity system
  • Fishing
  • More New Quests
  • Event System
  • More mini games
  • More type transports
  • New map
  • New enemies
  • Fixing bugs
  • And much more

Changed files in this update

Survival: Lost Way Content Depot 1343521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.