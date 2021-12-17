 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Slappyball update for 17 December 2021

First followup improvements to Ranked and UI

Share · View all patches · Build 7904384 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Initial Ranked improvements: 1. If all players on a side quit, the match ends and the other team is given the win. 2. If some players don’t connect properly at start of match, the match will end and notify the players as to why.

Dive assist disable option now works properly in online matches

Parties should no longer be lost if a match fails to start properly

Miscellaneous UI fixes

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 7904384
Ballsmack Content Depot 1482621
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.