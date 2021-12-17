Initial Ranked improvements: 1. If all players on a side quit, the match ends and the other team is given the win. 2. If some players don’t connect properly at start of match, the match will end and notify the players as to why.
Dive assist disable option now works properly in online matches
Parties should no longer be lost if a match fails to start properly
Miscellaneous UI fixes
Slappyball update for 17 December 2021
First followup improvements to Ranked and UI
Initial Ranked improvements: 1. If all players on a side quit, the match ends and the other team is given the win. 2. If some players don’t connect properly at start of match, the match will end and notify the players as to why.
Changed depots in beta branch