- Performance improvements
- Bugfixes related to departure time indicator
- Rotation is now correctly applied to TrackIR data
- 34WE brake controller behavior improvements, EP at full braking position is now applied faster
- E186 brake behavior improvements, G/P brake mode switch and >=5bar brake position should work properly now
- E186 controller improvements, max power position applies power gradually, power is blocked when brake handle is not in drive position
- Trainset in cargo mission now have appropriate brake mode set (G for first 5 cars, P for remaining cars)
SimRail - The Railway Simulator: Prologue update for 17 December 2021
Patch notes 17.12.2021
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update