SimRail - The Railway Simulator: Prologue update for 17 December 2021

Patch notes 17.12.2021

Patch notes 17.12.2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Performance improvements
  • Bugfixes related to departure time indicator
  • Rotation is now correctly applied to TrackIR data
  • 34WE brake controller behavior improvements, EP at full braking position is now applied faster
  • E186 brake behavior improvements, G/P brake mode switch and >=5bar brake position should work properly now
  • E186 controller improvements, max power position applies power gradually, power is blocked when brake handle is not in drive position
  • Trainset in cargo mission now have appropriate brake mode set (G for first 5 cars, P for remaining cars)

