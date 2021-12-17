[Weekend Special] 30% off Archelon ship components! Credit bonuses!

Pilots, the weekend begins! Time to prepare your fleet for new victories! UMC offers all pilots a 30% discount on parts for the ship Archelon! The parts can be purchased directly from the ship tree.

Weekend special offer:

30% discount on parts to the ship Archelon

+50% credits in battles

x3 first victory bonus

Due to the combination of incredible dynamics and threat to enemies, Archelon is rightly considered a revolution in its role. This is a Federation guard frigate in a new interpretation. Stealthier due to its silhouette.Extremely dangerous to enemies thanks to a unique special module ‘Provocateur System’, increasing resistance to all damage types and active module ‘Radiation converter’ using all incoming EM damage to restore shields.And all this — without compromising performance or appearance.

