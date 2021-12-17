 Skip to content

Star Conflict update for 17 December 2021

[Weekend Special] 30% off Archelon ship components! Credit bonuses!

Star Conflict update for 17 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Pilots, the weekend begins! Time to prepare your fleet for new victories! UMC offers all pilots a 30% discount on parts for the ship Archelon! The parts can be purchased directly from the ship tree.

Weekend special offer:

  • 30% discount on parts to the ship Archelon
  • +50% credits in battles
  • x3 first victory bonus

Due to the combination of incredible dynamics and threat to enemies, Archelon is rightly considered a revolution in its role. This is a Federation guard frigate in a new interpretation. Stealthier due to its silhouette.Extremely dangerous to enemies thanks to a unique special module ‘Provocateur System’, increasing resistance to all damage types and active module ‘Radiation converter’ using all incoming EM damage to restore shields.And all this — without compromising performance or appearance.

Boost your fleet! Let's win together!

Yours truly,

Star Conflict Team

