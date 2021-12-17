EOS Update

The Games network model has been moved away from Steam to Epic Online Services, this has been a much needed update for a while, this change unblocks issues that previously could not be done due to Steam's system blocking them and also opens up future cross platform options.

Joining on people from the friends list will now work without needing to be direct steam friends. Both users need to have logged in once after this update.

Inviting soon to follow.

Friends list UI has been updated.

Clicking on a player while your friends panel is open will allow you to add them as a friend, block, change volume etc.

Added Async loading of map content prior to map joins.

Fixed issue where a user may not join a sessions voice channel and would need to restart.

Fixed issue after receiving a friend request where part of the UI would remain and block a part of the UI.