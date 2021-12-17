To express our gratitude for your love and support for Mirror Party and the Mirror Series, we’ve prepared this Wishlist Event.

We’ve got more exciting events coming up, please stay tuned!

◆TIME PERIOD

From December 17, 2021 (Friday) 2:00 PM to December 24, 2021 (Friday) 3:59 PM (UTC+8)

◆PRIZE

One PlayStation5

◆HOW TO PARTICIPATE

Make sure your Steam account has Mirror in its Library and the playtime exceeds 3 hours. go to the website and click the big round button to participate.

※Please make sure that you've set 'My profile' and 'Game Details' public in your Steam Profile, and the box of “Always keep my total playtime private even if users can see my game details.” is NOT checked.

※In this event, each participant can only win once.

※Chrome and Microsoft Edge are recommended, and disabling the ad-block add-on may help if you can’t see the participate button.

※Each Steam account can only participate once.



◆WINNER LIST

The Winner List will be revealed on December 25.

Promotion Website: https://activity.mirror-2.com/p/mirror_party_thank-you_event_ii

More Events:

Mirror 2: Project X Survey of Price: https://forms.gle/eoHTebJppqVoed2E6

Mirror Thank-You Event III: https://activity.mirror-2.com/p/mirror_thank-you_event_iii