 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dota 2 update for 17 December 2021

ClientVersion 5127

Share · View all patches · Build 7899171 · Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Bulgarian, Czech, French, German, Greek, Spanish - Latin America, Portuguese, Thai, Ukrainian, Portuguese - Brazil, English, Finnish, Hungarian, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, and Vietnamese

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Claws of Nuranu

English Localization

  • DOTA_FALL2021_EventGame_PlayMenu_BlessingsTreePurchase: Purchase BlessingsUnlock Blessings
  • DOTA_FALL2021_EventGame_PurchaseBlessings: Purchase BlessingsUnlock Blessings
  • DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_lich_frost_shield_magic_resist_debuff_and_stun_Description: Each pulse of Frost Shield applies %magic_resist_reduction% stacking magic resistance reduction to enemies and mini-stuns them.Each pulse of Frost Shield applies %magic_resist_reduction% stacking magic resistance reduction to enemies and mini-stuns them. Stacks up to %max_stacks% times.
  • DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_kunkka_dread_pirate_Description: X Marks the Spot fears enemies away from Kunkka for %enemy_duration_scale_normal%%% of its duration. Captains are affected for %enemy_duration_scale_captain%%% duration.X Marks the Spot fears enemies away from Kunkka for %min_duration%s plus %enemy_duration_scale_normal%%% of X-Marks duration. Captains are affected for %min_duration%s plus %enemy_duration_scale_captain%%% of X-Marks duration.
  • DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_disruptor_kinetic_field_Description: After a short formation time, creates a circular barrier of kinetic energy that enemies can't pass.After a short formation time, creates a circular barrier of kinetic energy that enemies can't pass. Kinetic field increases the intelligence of any allies inside it.
  • DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_templar_assassin_psi_blades_trap_Description: Templar Assassin has a %trap_chance% chance to create a Psionic Trap under a target hit by the Psi Blades spill.Templar Assassin has a %trap_chance%%% chance to create a Psionic Trap under a target hit by the Psi Blades spill.
  • DOTA_BattlePassLog_MysteryBoxReward: Aghanim's Helping Hand
  • DOTA_Aghanim_FrontPageSpeech11: Help!
  • DOTA_FALL2021_EventGame_PlayMenu_BlessingsTreeFragments: Available
  • DOTA_BattlePass_GiftRewardInfo: Gift Battle Passes to unlock rewards
  • DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_disruptor_kinetic_field_intellect_bonus: INTELLIGENCE BONUS:
  • aghsfort_disruptor_kinetic_field_intellect_bonus: {s:value} {s:ability_name} Intelligence Bonus

Heroes

  • Drow Ranger: Added new attribute HasAggressiveStance/1 with value of 1
  • Drow Ranger: Added new attribute AttackSpeedActivityModifiers/fast with value of 150
  • Drow Ranger: Added new attribute AttackSpeedActivityModifiers/faster with value of 190
  • Drow Ranger: Added new attribute AttackSpeedActivityModifiers/fastest with value of 220
  • Drow Ranger: Added new attribute AttackSpeedActivityModifiers/superfast with value of 300
  • Drow Ranger: Added new attribute AttackSpeedActivityModifiers/megafast with value of 420
  • Drow Ranger: Added new attribute MovementSpeedActivityModifiers/sprint with value of 430
  • Drow Ranger: Added new attribute animation_transitions/ACT_DOTA_RUN/regular with value of 0.462
  • Drow Ranger: Added new attribute animation_transitions/ACT_DOTA_IDLE/regular with value of 1.452

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Simplified Chinese Depot 373309
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.