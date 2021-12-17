Dota 2 update for 17 December 2021
ClientVersion 5127
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Bulgarian, Czech, French, German, Greek, Spanish - Latin America, Portuguese, Thai, Ukrainian, Portuguese - Brazil, English, Finnish, Hungarian, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, and Vietnamese
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: Claws of Nuranu
English Localization
- DOTA_FALL2021_EventGame_PlayMenu_BlessingsTreePurchase:
Purchase Blessings›
- DOTA_FALL2021_EventGame_PurchaseBlessings:
Purchase Blessings›
- DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_lich_frost_shield_magic_resist_debuff_and_stun_Description:
Each pulse of Frost Shield applies %magic_resist_reduction% stacking magic resistance reduction to enemies and mini-stuns them.›
- DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_kunkka_dread_pirate_Description:
X Marks the Spot fears enemies away from Kunkka for %enemy_duration_scale_normal%%% of its duration. Captains are affected for %enemy_duration_scale_captain%%% duration.›
- DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_disruptor_kinetic_field_Description:
After a short formation time, creates a circular barrier of kinetic energy that enemies can't pass.›
- DOTA_Tooltip_ability_aghsfort_special_templar_assassin_psi_blades_trap_Description:
Templar Assassin has a %trap_chance% chance to create a Psionic Trap under a target hit by the Psi Blades spill.›
Heroes
- Drow Ranger: Added new attribute
HasAggressiveStance/1with value of
1
- Drow Ranger: Added new attribute
AttackSpeedActivityModifiers/fastwith value of
150
- Drow Ranger: Added new attribute
AttackSpeedActivityModifiers/fasterwith value of
190
- Drow Ranger: Added new attribute
AttackSpeedActivityModifiers/fastestwith value of
220
- Drow Ranger: Added new attribute
AttackSpeedActivityModifiers/superfastwith value of
300
- Drow Ranger: Added new attribute
AttackSpeedActivityModifiers/megafastwith value of
420
- Drow Ranger: Added new attribute
MovementSpeedActivityModifiers/sprintwith value of
430
- Drow Ranger: Added new attribute
animation_transitions/ACT_DOTA_RUN/regularwith value of
0.462
- Drow Ranger: Added new attribute
animation_transitions/ACT_DOTA_IDLE/regularwith value of
1.452
Extra notes