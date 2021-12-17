0.6.0 patch notes

balance
- excavator (change) - costs 5 metal (was 6) has a -10 energy drain (was -12) but only gives 2 metal. Alongside this though the amount of ore deposits have been significantly increased.
- makeshift explosives (change) - now converts all present and future pickups on the map to dynamite. No longer passives gives dynamite anymore. Was way too strong
- hub (change) - converts adjacent sand in a plus shape to node tiles instead of square but costs much less (3 metal)
- core mine (change) - produces 3 metal per turn (was 4) but energy drain reduced to 6 (was 8)
- volcanic mineral filter (nerf) - still costs 4 metal and produces 1 metal per turn but now has a -1 water per turn drain
- biofuel (nerf) - cost increased to 4 metal (was 3)
- heat pump (buff) - cost reduced to 4 (was 5)
ui
- building hovers! Shows an overlay of where the building/ability will be built and what tiles are affected
- tips. After your first game you will get a random tip every time you start the game. Some of these come with gameplay footage
- resume option on main page
- option to load games and select scenarios from the main menu
- warning when going back to main menu that save state will be lost
bugs
- fixed major issue with image blurring. All images and animations should be much much more crisp
- fixed weird autosave bug where you will go back in time 1 turn when loading an autosave
