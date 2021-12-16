 Skip to content

Chasm update for 16 December 2021

Patch 1.081 Released

I noticed the majority of players aren't able to complete the course on Race mode, so I've added a melee weapon back in to help out. The weapon is chosen randomly for the course based off the seed and area, so all players will receive the same one. This change shouldn't affect the players with the fastest times since they will still prefer to avoid enemies over engaging.

-James

1.081 Change List

  • race: added randomly chosen melee weapon
  • race: fixed practice screen title
  • updated game controller database
  • updated to FNA 21.12 - includes more graphical fixes for Steam Deck

