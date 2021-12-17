Changes:
A new playable character - snowman Harold!
Graphics overhaul
Fine-tuned controls
6 new levels
Level sharing in workshop
A couple more bugs fixed.
Winter Sleigh update for 17 December 2021
Christmas update
