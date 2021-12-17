 Skip to content

Winter Sleigh update for 17 December 2021

Christmas update

Build 7897520

Patchnotes via Steam Community



Changes:

A new playable character - snowman Harold!

Graphics overhaul

Fine-tuned controls

6 new levels

Level sharing in workshop

A couple more bugs fixed.

Changed files in this update

