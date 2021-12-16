Russian Language Launch for Matchy Gotchy Z - BIG SALE!

Welcome to the Matchyverse Russian speakers. Our super star Mesosoi has translated the entire MatchyGotchyZ game into Russian. You should see the store description as well as the in game text completely and magically changed to your native language! And in order to get the word out we are doing an 80% off sale. We need your support to keep making great stuff like MatchyGotchy Z, have fun!
Русскоязычные пользователи, добро пожаловать в Matchyverse. Наша очень скромная суперзвезда Mesosoi представила перевод Matchy Gotchy Z. Как по волшебству, описание и интерфейс стали доступны на вашем родном языке! Чтобы вам стало удобнее начать играть, мы объявляем распродажу – действует скидка 80%. Нам нужна ваша поддержка для таких проектов, как Matchy Gotchy Z. Дерзайте!
