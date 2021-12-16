 Skip to content

Wildermyth update for 16 December 2021

1.4 Joria

Share · View all patches · Build 7896846

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Holidays, Adventurers! Before we sign off for the month, we have a few things to send you off into the New Year. First, we have eight gorgeous new Artifact weapons that each have unique effects! Super excited to see them equipped on heroes.

We also have a few new hairstyles that will freshen up hero customization. Alongside new content, we have some revised events, balance changes, and good ole bug fixes.

For the holidays our team will be spending quality time with our families. The best way to submit bugs and general feedback is through F11- we'll get back to you all after the break.

See you in the new year!

1.4+374 Joria

New Artifact Weapons:

  • Baleblade
  • Eaglewing
  • Firling Wand
  • Frostfang
  • Winterfur Staff
  • Sojourner
  • Icebreaker
  • Longwatch Lamp
  • Mothbite

    New Hairs!

    New Event: For the Scavenging

    Revised Events:
  • Down The Hatch

    Incursion maps edited to be smaller and more focused

    Water weapons now only deal 1 stunt damage for all weapon tiers

    Reduced bone spear and empowered bone spear potency

    Drop rates increased for bows, crossbows, staves, and wands

    Skeleton now +2 Potency/Spell Damage instead of +4 Spell Damage

    Increased range of skunk spray ability

    Swan scepter now only grants one free interfusion per turn

    Wardrobes now only spawn units if within 12 tiles of a hero

    Takes slightly longer to select new abilities to prevent mistakes

    Slightly reduced enemy spawns on the Ancient Wall mission

    Tier 3 starseed wand now grants two warding instead of one

    Adjusted stats on Lockbreaker and Minotaur axe artifacts

    Fix a bug where some attack animations were cut off during stunts

    Fix a bug with blank unique monster cards

    Fix a bug where deleting an account with mods would crash

    Fix a bug where listed witherbolt damage was inaccurate

    Fix a bug with multiplayer disconnects

    Fix a bug where reloading before recruit would prevent recruiting

    Fix a bug where Weldlings fire wall wouldn't respect engage

    Fix a bug with Paladin upgrade description

    Fix a bug where stat buffs from history lines weren't correct

    Fix a bug where heroic death was forbidden for three heroes

    Fix a bug with the door in Ecthis chapter 4 capstone

    Fix a bug where Archery with some theme attacks could hit allies

    Fix a bug where tree arm bash would show incorrect damage amount

    Fix a bug where tree arm would incorrectly add to the achievement

    Fix a bug where Church of Dale recruit could be unreachable

    Fix a bug where a farmer could be recruited in Monarchs campaign

    Fix a bug with bonfire scenery backend text

    Fix a bug where theme skins could cause slow hero customization

    Fix some typos

    Tools: Added modulo operator (%)

    Tools: Added customCard field to StepM_SpawnExact

    Tools: Added SEASON, YEAR, and DAY_OF_MONTH expression variables

    Tools: Show position of MapDetail validation errors

    Tools: Effect/Aspect fields show STUBS in suggestion tooltips

    Tools: Added StepM_GetUnitsOnTiles

Changed files in this update

Wildermyth_windows Depot 763891
  • Loading history…
Wildermyth_mac Depot 763892
  • Loading history…
Wildermyth_linux Depot 763893
  • Loading history…
