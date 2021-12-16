Happy Holidays, Adventurers! Before we sign off for the month, we have a few things to send you off into the New Year. First, we have eight gorgeous new Artifact weapons that each have unique effects! Super excited to see them equipped on heroes.

We also have a few new hairstyles that will freshen up hero customization. Alongside new content, we have some revised events, balance changes, and good ole bug fixes.

For the holidays our team will be spending quality time with our families. The best way to submit bugs and general feedback is through F11- we'll get back to you all after the break.

See you in the new year!

1.4+374 Joria

New Artifact Weapons: