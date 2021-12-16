All-new The Gods of Metal Trailer!

Heavy metal star Matt Heafy from Trivium had the honor of presenting the distinguished lineup of metal musicians featuring in the upcoming rhythm FPS Metal: Hellsinger at The Game Awards.
The complete lineup of artists for the game is now revealed to be:
- Randy Blythe from Lamb of God
- James Dorton from Black Crown Initiate
- Matt Heafy from Trivium
- Dennis Lyxzén from Refused and INVSN
- Tatiana Shmailyuk from Jinjer
- Mikael Stanne from Dark Tranquillity
- Björn Strid from Soilwork
- Alissa White-Gluz from Arch Enemy
Changed depots in demo_cheat_autoupload branch