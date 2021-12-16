Update 2: Class balancing changes, level editor improvements and bugfixes!

This update contains lots of bug fixes, fixes for Linux crashes, new stuff for the level editor, and some class balancing changes!

The biggest bugs fixed are crashes on Linux when starting the game or opening the pause menu, some UI issues related to switching maps after a map vote, and robber masks not being invisible behind the agent screen.

The level editor and custom maps also had some issues fixed regarding elevators and AI block zones, and you can now also use different civilian car variants, a firetruck, the huge crane from the casino map, and a brand-new cash register on your custom maps! You can also now specify a custom "Minumum Stolen Money" value that automatically sets the money the robbers have to steal to win a round, to balance your maps better if they have different sizes.

After the Steam Next open demo most classes were pretty balanced, but some still were a bit too weak, and received changes accordingly. Here you can see the playrates and winrates of all classes:





The Officer was on the weaker side, with CCTVs not being used very often, and the robbers being able to shoot them pretty easily, so he now places bulletproof cameras, similar to the one you find in the underground casino vault, which can only be destroyed by explosives.

Cyber Security also received multiple nerfs in the past, but with robbers moving to more fast-paced and aggressive strategies, the initial cooldown of her ability meant she was not very useful in most rounds. She can now use her ability ten seconds after the round started, instead of having to wait 30 seconds for it, this also helps deal with the very strong Insider robber class, since she can detect potential insiders much sooner now.

The Sheriff also received some changes, she can now always see her horses HP to be able to call it if it starts to get shot by robbers, and her passive cuff ability got upgraded from 2 to 4 uses per round, giving her more usefulness while on foot.

The Firefighter obviously is quite strong dealing with fires and can create potential shortcuts with his ladder to the roof or other advantageous spots, but was quite weak in firefights, which is why he got his primary weapon upgraded from an SMG to a carbine, resulting in much better damage output.

The only robber class receiving a buff is the mechanic, he was the worst robber class by winrates and total plays, he now starts with three barrels he can place freely before receiving a cooldown, and he got his description updated to explain better that he can blow up vault doors with two of his barrels placed near them!

If you have any kind of questions or feedback, please let me know below!

Full changelog: