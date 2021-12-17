Dojos and items!

Merry Christmas Students

It's that time of the year where we give something to others, so here I am with a gift. You've been such a wonderful and supportive community that I couldn't be happier to have worked on this latest update. 🎅

This Christmas update isn't only Christmas themed (cause it is though, a little), it's an entire rework of the dojos. I am aware that many of you have been training in the bamboo forest (I know it's true, let's be honest) due to it being bright and nice. So one of the core parts of this update has been to redo all the environments, so not only do they look better/higher quality but also brighter, day time settings.

The main dojo environment has been entirely redone from scratch, it's now your home. And a new dojo means a new Shifu, so please pay your respects when you enter your training sessions.

There's also a new section in the menu called "Dojo". You can use this to move items around your space (like banners, leaderboards, the wodden dummy, Shifu... (if you dare) ). But also an item selection menu, with currently some Christmas items to get you started. 🎄🎄🎁🎁



[ mixed reality mode is Quest only! :) ]

This is just a first phase of customisation, I'm excited to add more to this to allow you to design your own dojos to suit your training.

All dojo environments have been redone, new textures, new lighting and overall much better quality!

New Shifu as part of the new home Dojo.

DOJO tab on menu to access an edit mode to move items around, and a new item menu. Special Xmas items inside to kick this off!

Fixed issue where "Padwork" mod wouldn't registrer right hand punch. (thanks to LetoDK)

Added the much demanded SKIP plank in tutorial. It's behind you by the way, to the right. (thanks to everyone)

Quicker load time after punching plank in intro scene.

Added explanation RE menu unlocking after level 1 in announcements.

Added "CURRENT DOJO" to environment selector. Now you know which environment you are in without having to look around.

If you have any questions or feedback, let me know in the comments or on Discord!

As always, train hard and stay focused.