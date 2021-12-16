Hotfix for Inquisitor - v2.5.1 | December 16

Updates to W40K: Inquisitor - Martyr will be released. The updates will be applied automatically when your Steam client (in on-line mode) is restarted.
Patch v2.5.1
Balance
- Added additional loot to the Empyrean Elite's loot table when it drops items for players below level 35 to compensate for the lack of Void Crusade access
- Slightly reduced the frequency of Caligari Credit drops from destructible objects
- From now on, Morality items will not drop if the character's level is below 50
- Buffed the enchant values of the Empyrean Sight Sniper Rifle from 25%/5% to 50%/15%
- The Empyrean Slaughter buff on Purge missions now lasts for 15 seconds, up from 3
Fixed Bugs
- Fixed an issue where some seasonal enchants did not roll on items
- Fixed an issue where the Wandering Servoskull could be killed while it was teleporting out, resulting in receiving both the failed/success video messages
- Fixed some seasonal enchant descriptions appearing incorrectly
- Construct kills now properly trigger the Empyrean Slaughter buff on Purge missions
- Fixed some seasonal maps from the previous season still appearing on the starmap
- Constructs are now properly triggering Killstreak bonuses as well as receiving their respective Killstreak buffs
- Fixed a bug with the Angel of Death Killstreak bonus as it could be triggered too frequently
- The Concentrated Beams passive skill of the Psiloi Combustor now properly works in Multiplayer
- Constructs' stats are now properly displayed in Multiplayer
