 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr update for 16 December 2021

Hotfix for Inquisitor - v2.5.1 | December 16

Share · View all patches · Build 7893859 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates to W40K: Inquisitor - Martyr will be released. The updates will be applied automatically when your Steam client (in on-line mode) is restarted.

Patch v2.5.1

Balance

  • Added additional loot to the Empyrean Elite's loot table when it drops items for players below level 35 to compensate for the lack of Void Crusade access
  • Slightly reduced the frequency of Caligari Credit drops from destructible objects
  • From now on, Morality items will not drop if the character's level is below 50
  • Buffed the enchant values of the Empyrean Sight Sniper Rifle from 25%/5% to 50%/15%
  • The Empyrean Slaughter buff on Purge missions now lasts for 15 seconds, up from 3

Fixed Bugs

  • Fixed an issue where some seasonal enchants did not roll on items
  • Fixed an issue where the Wandering Servoskull could be killed while it was teleporting out, resulting in receiving both the failed/success video messages
  • Fixed some seasonal enchant descriptions appearing incorrectly
  • Construct kills now properly trigger the Empyrean Slaughter buff on Purge missions
  • Fixed some seasonal maps from the previous season still appearing on the starmap
  • Constructs are now properly triggering Killstreak bonuses as well as receiving their respective Killstreak buffs
  • Fixed a bug with the Angel of Death Killstreak bonus as it could be triggered too frequently
  • The Concentrated Beams passive skill of the Psiloi Combustor now properly works in Multiplayer
  • Constructs' stats are now properly displayed in Multiplayer

Changed files in this update

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr Config & Exe Depot 527432
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.