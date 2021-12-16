Third Person View – The first big update!

Hello everyone!

Since the 1.0 release of Medieval Dynasty this fall, we are now on the road of adding many more features and functions to the game. This first major update is a “quality-of-life” update in its purest form.

When playing games in first person view, some of you may experience something called “simulator sickness”. Originally this subset of the motion sickness was discovered when training pilots. Scientists – after researching this sickness – found two plausible theories: a sensory conflict or a postural instability, a balance disorder. Whatever the reason behind, the effects are the same: vertigo, nausea, disorientation, or discomfort. To ensure that everyone can enjoy Medieval Dynasty to the best extent possible, we are now introducing the Third Person View as an optional feature.

So, whether you are affected by any of the above symptoms or just like to roam around in the Medieval world from a different perspective, we hope you are enjoying this additional feature to the game!

In addition to Third Person Perspective, we have added a much-requested change that is sure to make your heart beat faster! From now on, you can change settings and adjust them during the game! Something that was previously only possible before the start of a new game. You need more power and storage space to transport things? One click and you can pick up as much as you want. You are facing an almost invincible fiend? Quickly increase health points, fight the enemy, and continue playing in a relaxed manner. Now with these new possibilities, you can transform old save games. For example, increase the number of buildings and further expand your city. What do you think? We are listening to your wishes!

See you around!

Here is the link to the update notes.