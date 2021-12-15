New Supper Banana! released on Steam

Share · View all patches · Build 7888410 · Last edited 15 December 2021 – 15:09:39 UTC by Wendy

New Supper Banana! released!

New Supper Banana! is now available for PC, on Steam and itchio!

Here is a trailer: YouTube

New Supper Banana! is a funny adventure platformer drawn entirely in a notebook!

Story

The mad eater has appeared from another dimension and is eating everyone. You have to save them!

Gameplay

It's a 2D platformer game with an unique ability: Supper Dash!

Features

10 Levels

Actually hand-drawn graphics

A funny story

Customizable difficulty: You can choose the amount of hearts you have

Get it now: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1681080/New_Supper_Banana/