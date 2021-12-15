New Supper Banana! released on Steam

New Supper Banana! released!
New Supper Banana! is now available for PC, on Steam and itchio!
Here is a trailer:
New Supper Banana! is a funny adventure platformer drawn entirely in a notebook!
Story
The mad eater has appeared from another dimension and is eating everyone. You have to save them!
Gameplay
It's a 2D platformer game with an unique ability: Supper Dash!
Features
- 10 Levels
- Actually hand-drawn graphics
- A funny story
- Customizable difficulty: You can choose the amount of hearts you have
Get it now: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1681080/New_Supper_Banana/