New Supper Banana! update for 15 December 2021

New Supper Banana! released on Steam

Share · View all patches · Build 7888410 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Supper Banana! released!

New Supper Banana! is now available for PC, on Steam and itchio!

Here is a trailer:

New Supper Banana! is a funny adventure platformer drawn entirely in a notebook!

Story

The mad eater has appeared from another dimension and is eating everyone. You have to save them!

Gameplay

It's a 2D platformer game with an unique ability: Supper Dash!

Features

  • 10 Levels
  • Actually hand-drawn graphics
  • A funny story
  • Customizable difficulty: You can choose the amount of hearts you have

Get it now: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1681080/New_Supper_Banana/

