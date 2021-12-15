Saves may not work correctly.
(cur week)
Added two new music tracks. Balanced sound of music.
Projectile damage for white weapons is now dependent on projectile speed, rather than flight time
White weapon projectile speed now decreases over time
The evasion order has been changed. The pilot will now try to walk left/right to dodge.
Added a timer for evasion. If it takes a long time, the pilot tries to get back on line.
Added defeat/victory/retreat sounds
Added zoom in/out with the mouse wheel
Hazard icons are pinned to the third layer of the map
Added visual filter for combat where walls are visible
Updated visual filters for the battle map
Added clearing memory from textures after a battle
Added saving weapon special upgrade to analog buffer
Fixed the work of a nuclear missile
Fixed a bug with the transition to the third map in the maze (2217)
Fixed bug with out-of-bounds pilot experience (probably)
Changed pilot level display
Fixed the movement of yellow cells along with the city when shifting the map to the left
Fixed the immobility of infected cells when the map is shifted
Fixed movement of the nuclear strike point along with the map
Fixed destruction of a giant with a nuclear bomb
Fixed removing the infection from the map after the explosion of a nuclear bomb
Removed the lurker monster. (feelsbadman)
Reduced the radius for the generating of resource piles on the map
Removed armor decreasing by enemy turrets
Monster projectiles are more visible now
Increased the weight of all weapons by 10%
Reduced the movement speed of the sandcastle
Reduced the rate of fire of railguns
Rebalanced most of the guns
Reduced the effect of weapon damage on projectile size
Reduced the trigger time for removing tentacles with melee combat
Added a message about low fps and possible use of the integrated video card
Reduced the number of resources picked up
Increased the number of resources in the maze. More resources are now spawning near the center of the maze.
Added ammo animation for weapon test screen
Fixed a bug with closed hangars after ordering a rocket
Fixed using artillery in the maze
Added range limit to enemy turrets
Reworked energy shield
- Energy shield now protects from the snakehead
- Energy shield now protects from the frog boss
- The mechanic of shield restoration has been changed. Now the more health the shield has, the faster it regenerates
- The cost of the energy shield is now on the number of mech modules
Fixed dodging of mechs from the beam.
Enlarged the window for transferring mech from the hangar to the engineering room (50px)
Fixed bug with the ability to launch nukes when you don't have it
Fixed bug with infinite energy build-up by wires
(prev week)
Added module removal via shift
Reduced the rate of stress removing
Improved display of stats of pilots on cockpits in battle
Removed waste of resources when installing special weapon modules
Special weapon modules are now doubling the cost of weapon ammo when sending mech
Fixed display of the variable heat from shot
Removed repeated playback of phrases if the previous order was the same
Fixed crash when switching from one map to another in the maze
Fixed reset of mech names after loading
Slightly corrected the locations of points A and B on city maps
Reduced the rate of expenditure of ammo for firearms
Increased the spent rate of flamethrower ammo
Reduced reload speed of flamethrower
Increased the health of the snake miniboss
Increased the amount of additional power supply from electrical circuits
Updated prices for mechs.
Fixed display of values in weight layer
Moved the research of the castle to the end of the mech research tree
Added influence of Dist on the temperature of the third reactor. Now a low distance gives a lot of energy, but reduces the heating window and vice versa.
Increased the cost of the castle
Fixed crash after picking up the third reactor from the construction table right after game load
Inverted the use of the shift key when painting. Now shift only changes the value by one
Slightly increased laser damage
Laser armor reduction is now tied to its damage
Decreased the force of directing the tornado towards the center of the screen
Added a designation about the number of occupied mech slots
Added reset progress when enabling or disabling retreat order
Fixed incorrect numbering of additional reactor slots
Reworked the enemy base beam.
- The beam now slows down much less
- The beam ignores armor and always deals damage
- Reduced damage to individual mech systems
Changed files in this update