Saves may not work correctly.

(cur week)

Added two new music tracks. Balanced sound of music.

Projectile damage for white weapons is now dependent on projectile speed, rather than flight time

White weapon projectile speed now decreases over time

The evasion order has been changed. The pilot will now try to walk left/right to dodge.

Added a timer for evasion. If it takes a long time, the pilot tries to get back on line.

Added defeat/victory/retreat sounds

Added zoom in/out with the mouse wheel

Hazard icons are pinned to the third layer of the map

Added visual filter for combat where walls are visible

Updated visual filters for the battle map

Added clearing memory from textures after a battle

Added saving weapon special upgrade to analog buffer

Fixed the work of a nuclear missile

Fixed a bug with the transition to the third map in the maze (2217)

Fixed bug with out-of-bounds pilot experience (probably)

Changed pilot level display

Fixed the movement of yellow cells along with the city when shifting the map to the left

Fixed the immobility of infected cells when the map is shifted

Fixed movement of the nuclear strike point along with the map

Fixed destruction of a giant with a nuclear bomb

Fixed removing the infection from the map after the explosion of a nuclear bomb

Removed the lurker monster. (feelsbadman)

Reduced the radius for the generating of resource piles on the map

Removed armor decreasing by enemy turrets

Monster projectiles are more visible now

Increased the weight of all weapons by 10%

Reduced the movement speed of the sandcastle

Reduced the rate of fire of railguns

Rebalanced most of the guns

Reduced the effect of weapon damage on projectile size

Reduced the trigger time for removing tentacles with melee combat

Added a message about low fps and possible use of the integrated video card

Reduced the number of resources picked up

Increased the number of resources in the maze. More resources are now spawning near the center of the maze.

Added ammo animation for weapon test screen

Fixed a bug with closed hangars after ordering a rocket

Fixed using artillery in the maze

Added range limit to enemy turrets

Reworked energy shield

Energy shield now protects from the snakehead

Energy shield now protects from the frog boss

The mechanic of shield restoration has been changed. Now the more health the shield has, the faster it regenerates

The cost of the energy shield is now on the number of mech modules

Fixed dodging of mechs from the beam.

Enlarged the window for transferring mech from the hangar to the engineering room (50px)

Fixed bug with the ability to launch nukes when you don't have it

Fixed bug with infinite energy build-up by wires

(prev week)

Added module removal via shift

Reduced the rate of stress removing

Improved display of stats of pilots on cockpits in battle

Removed waste of resources when installing special weapon modules

Special weapon modules are now doubling the cost of weapon ammo when sending mech

Fixed display of the variable heat from shot

Removed repeated playback of phrases if the previous order was the same

Fixed crash when switching from one map to another in the maze

Fixed reset of mech names after loading

Slightly corrected the locations of points A and B on city maps

Reduced the rate of expenditure of ammo for firearms

Increased the spent rate of flamethrower ammo

Reduced reload speed of flamethrower

Increased the health of the snake miniboss

Increased the amount of additional power supply from electrical circuits

Updated prices for mechs.

Fixed display of values ​​in weight layer

Moved the research of the castle to the end of the mech research tree

Added influence of Dist on the temperature of the third reactor. Now a low distance gives a lot of energy, but reduces the heating window and vice versa.

Increased the cost of the castle

Fixed crash after picking up the third reactor from the construction table right after game load

Inverted the use of the shift key when painting. Now shift only changes the value by one

Slightly increased laser damage

Laser armor reduction is now tied to its damage

Decreased the force of directing the tornado towards the center of the screen

Added a designation about the number of occupied mech slots

Added reset progress when enabling or disabling retreat order

Fixed incorrect numbering of additional reactor slots

Reworked the enemy base beam.