Major Update for Secret Government Released

Greetings shadowy leaders,

It has been some time since the last update, but rest assured, we have not forgotten about the game. We have heard all the voices asking for a simplification of many gameplay and UI aspects and other various feedback. And we have prepared a major update changing many of these things.

Key features of the update:

In-game resources system is simplified

New system of recruitment is introduced

Brothers' traits system is reworked

The Brotherhood greatness is introduced

Tutorials are reworked completely

Title-specific errands are introduced

The Brotherhood goal system has appeared

Ideas spreading system is changed

The Dark Brotherhood behaviour is reworked

Trends are introduced

Unfortunately, due to the complexity of the changes, this will make the new version of the game incompatible with older save files. Any player who wishes to access the original game build can do so by activating the beta branch called "beta" (right-click on the game in your library, select "properties" and then "beta", from the drop-down menu of "Select the beta you would like to opt into" select "beta").