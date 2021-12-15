Early Access v0.7.3.103 update

This is an intermediate update to push a few improvements that have been developed since the initial release:
- All the shadow maps used in the levels have been recreated to add in an element of ambient lighting. This helps show more of the surrounding environment.
- The world select has been entirely replaced with a much cleaner style that is more in keeping with the level select screens.
- When the time gets below 30 seconds the music will now change to a more desperate track. just to add a little bit more pressure to the player :)
- For multi-floor levels (e.g. 1.6) there are no doors that will prevent the missile from progressing to the next floor until the objectives on the current floor have been completed. Likewise, there are now doors on the sub-floors preventing the missile from attempting to return to a higher floor.
- Added Made with GameMaker Studio logo to the opening sequence.
- Correct sizing issue for achievement display when Steam overlay is switched off.
- Correct text not fitting during world transition sequence on 1280x720 displays
- Improve button hover effects to make them clearer on all background types
