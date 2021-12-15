version 1.4.5 update

- Fixed the problem that the dock could not be activated after the activation bar was turned on in the previous version, and the height of the activation bar was increased to prevent the problem of not being easy to click
- Minimize animation adjustment to speed up when using battery
- Add 0.5 and 0.75 slow adjustments to minimize the animation
- Optimized high-frame-rate display rendering to minimize window animation kinetic energy. By default, it uses 20 frames higher than the screen refresh rate for rendering. For example, my display is 170Hz, and minimized will use 190Hz rendering to achieve a silky smooth effect.Minimize MIPMAP texture filtering and switch to anisotropic filtering
- Update the Traditional Chinese translation, thanks @nightsnowlin for the translation correction
- Fix the crash problem caused by all UWP functions after adjusting the screen resolution or switching between multiple screens or other display changes. This is the reason for the crash or flashback caused by the previous full-screen video or full-screen game.
