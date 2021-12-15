 Skip to content

MyDockFinder update for 15 December 2021

version 1.4.5 update

Share · View all patches · Build 7887596 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the problem that the dock could not be activated after the activation bar was turned on in the previous version, and the height of the activation bar was increased to prevent the problem of not being easy to click
  • Minimize animation adjustment to speed up when using battery
  • Add 0.5 and 0.75 slow adjustments to minimize the animation
  • Optimized high-frame-rate display rendering to minimize window animation kinetic energy. By default, it uses 20 frames higher than the screen refresh rate for rendering. For example, my display is 170Hz, and minimized will use 190Hz rendering to achieve a silky smooth effect.Minimize MIPMAP texture filtering and switch to anisotropic filtering
  • Update the Traditional Chinese translation, thanks @nightsnowlin for the translation correction
  • Fix the crash problem caused by all UWP functions after adjusting the screen resolution or switching between multiple screens or other display changes. This is the reason for the crash or flashback caused by the previous full-screen video or full-screen game.
The old version selection is added in the steam attribute, and the preview version of the next version will also be switched here. The selection menu will appear after a week. The previous test channel is invalid, because the test version has to be installed separately in a completely different directory.This week I will focus on the theme function, so the community may not pay much attention to it. If you have any questions, you can look at the preferences and the functions in the right-click menu. In fact, this software has a lot of custom functions, and you need to find out.

Changed files in this update

